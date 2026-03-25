Seattle Mariners announce 2026 Opening Day roster

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The Brief The Mariners placed Bryce Miller and J.P. Crawford on the injured list as they set their roster for Opening Day. Crawford is on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and Miller is on the 15-day list with a strained left oblique. Both players remain at extended spring training in Arizona. Logan Gilbert will make the start against the Guardians on Thursday. Tanner Bibee will get the start for Cleveland.



The Seattle Mariners placed starting pitcher Bryce Miller and shortstop J.P. Crawford on the injured list as they set their 26-man roster for Thursday's opening day against the Cleveland Guardians.

Additionally, infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni was also placed on the injured list. All three moves were retroactive to March 22. Miller is on the 15-day injured list, while Crawford and Mastrobuoni are on the 10-day list.

Crawford appeared in just seven games during spring training due to right shoulder inflammation, eventually having a cortisone shot to help deal with the ailment.

Miller has been dealing with a strain to his left oblique and will need to build back up after being shut down in spring training.

Both Crawford and Miller remain in Arizona for extended spring training.

Crawford will need to get some at-bats under his belt in Arizona before rejoining the team, though he isn't expected to miss much time beyond the minimum 10 days. He will be eligible to be activated on April 1.

Miller will need more time as he's thrown just a pair of bullpens since his recent shutdown, though he isn't known to have suffered any setbacks. Realistically, Miller probably won't be an option to join the starting rotation until around the first of May.

Mastrobuoni injured his calf playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Mitch Garver earned the backup catching job behind Cal Raleigh in spring training after signing a minor league deal with the team in late February. Andrew Knizner – who had signed as the presumptive backup this offseason – cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

Leo Rivas will likely earn the start at shortstop on opening day in place of Crawford, with Cole Young taking over at second base from Jorge Polanco. Josh Naylor and offseason acquisition Brendan Donovan will man the corner infield spots.

Julio Rodríguez will be back in center field with Randy Arozarena in left most nights. The trio of Luke Raley, Dominic Canzone and Victor Robles will rotate through the right field and designated hitter spots based on pitching matchups, and free agent signing Rob Refsnyder will be a regular in the lineup against left-handed pitching.

Emerson Hancock will likely slide into the No. 5 spot in the rotation while Miller is on the injured list. New addition Cooper Criswell can also provide length out of the bullpen.

Projected Opening Day Lineup

3B Brendan Donovan

S Cal Raleigh

CF Julio Rodríguez

1B Josh Naylor

LF Randy Arozarena

RF Luke Raley

DH Dominic Canzone

SS Leo Rivas

2B Cole Young

SP Logan Gilbert

2026 Mariners Opening Day Roster

Catchers:

No. 29 Cal Raleigh

No. 18 Mitch Garver

Infielders:

No. 12 Josh Naylor

No. 2 Cole Young

No. 76 Leo Rivas

No. 1 Ryan Bliss

Outfielders:

No. 44 Julio Rodríguez

No. 56 Randy Arozarena

No. 10 Victor Robles

No. 8 Dominic Canzone

Infielders/Outfielders:

No. 33 Brendan Donovan

No. 30 Rob Refsnyder

No. 20 Luke Raley

Starting Pitchers:

No. 36 Logan Gilbert

No. 22 Bryan Woo

No. 68 George Kirby

No. 58 Luis Castillo

No. 26 Emerson Hancock

Bullpen:

No. 64 Casey Legumina

No. 88 Cooper Criswell

No. 54 Carlos Vargas

No. 83 Eduard Bazardo

No. 45 José A. Ferrer

No. 55 Gabe Speier

No. 47 Matt Brash

No. 75 Andrés Muñoz

Injured List:

No. 50 RHP Bryce Miller (left oblique strain) – 15-day

No. 3 SS J.P. Crawford (right shoulder inflammation) – 10-day

No. 21 INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni (right calf strain) – 10-day

No. 23 RHP Logan Evans (torn right UCL) – 60-day

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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