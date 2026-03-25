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Seattle Mariners announce 2026 Opening Day roster

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Published  March 25, 2026 3:51pm PDT
Seattle Mariners
FOX 13 Seattle
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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 12: Bryce Miller #50 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during Game One of the American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday, October 12 (Daniel Shirey / MLB Photos / Getty Images)

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The Brief

    • The Mariners placed Bryce Miller and J.P. Crawford on the injured list as they set their roster for Opening Day.
    • Crawford is on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, and Miller is on the 15-day list with a strained left oblique. Both players remain at extended spring training in Arizona.
    • Logan Gilbert will make the start against the Guardians on Thursday. Tanner Bibee will get the start for Cleveland.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners placed starting pitcher Bryce Miller and shortstop J.P. Crawford on the injured list as they set their 26-man roster for Thursday's opening day against the Cleveland Guardians.

Additionally, infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni was also placed on the injured list. All three moves were retroactive to March 22. Miller is on the 15-day injured list, while Crawford and Mastrobuoni are on the 10-day list.

Crawford appeared in just seven games during spring training due to right shoulder inflammation, eventually having a cortisone shot to help deal with the ailment.

Miller has been dealing with a strain to his left oblique and will need to build back up after being shut down in spring training.

Both Crawford and Miller remain in Arizona for extended spring training. 

Crawford will need to get some at-bats under his belt in Arizona before rejoining the team, though he isn't expected to miss much time beyond the minimum 10 days. He will be eligible to be activated on April 1.

Miller will need more time as he's thrown just a pair of bullpens since his recent shutdown, though he isn't known to have suffered any setbacks. Realistically, Miller probably won't be an option to join the starting rotation until around the first of May.

Mastrobuoni injured his calf playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Mitch Garver earned the backup catching job behind Cal Raleigh in spring training after signing a minor league deal with the team in late February. Andrew Knizner – who had signed as the presumptive backup this offseason – cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent.

Leo Rivas will likely earn the start at shortstop on opening day in place of Crawford, with Cole Young taking over at second base from Jorge Polanco. Josh Naylor and offseason acquisition Brendan Donovan will man the corner infield spots.

Julio Rodríguez will be back in center field with Randy Arozarena in left most nights. The trio of Luke Raley, Dominic Canzone and Victor Robles will rotate through the right field and designated hitter spots based on pitching matchups, and free agent signing Rob Refsnyder will be a regular in the lineup against left-handed pitching.

Emerson Hancock will likely slide into the No. 5 spot in the rotation while Miller is on the injured list. New addition Cooper Criswell can also provide length out of the bullpen.

Projected Opening Day Lineup

3B Brendan Donovan
S Cal Raleigh
CF Julio Rodríguez
1B Josh Naylor
LF Randy Arozarena
RF Luke Raley
DH Dominic Canzone
SS Leo Rivas
2B Cole Young
SP Logan Gilbert

2026 Mariners Opening Day Roster

Catchers:

No. 29 Cal Raleigh
No. 18 Mitch Garver

Infielders:

No. 12 Josh Naylor
No. 2 Cole Young
No. 76 Leo Rivas
No. 1 Ryan Bliss

Outfielders:

No. 44 Julio Rodríguez
No. 56 Randy Arozarena
No. 10 Victor Robles
No. 8 Dominic Canzone

Infielders/Outfielders:

No. 33 Brendan Donovan
No. 30 Rob Refsnyder
No. 20 Luke Raley

Starting Pitchers:

No. 36 Logan Gilbert
No. 22 Bryan Woo
No. 68 George Kirby
No. 58 Luis Castillo
No. 26 Emerson Hancock

Bullpen:

No. 64 Casey Legumina
No. 88 Cooper Criswell
No. 54 Carlos Vargas
No. 83 Eduard Bazardo
No. 45 José A. Ferrer
No. 55 Gabe Speier
No. 47 Matt Brash
No. 75 Andrés Muñoz

Injured List:

No. 50 RHP Bryce Miller (left oblique strain) – 15-day
No. 3 SS J.P. Crawford (right shoulder inflammation) – 10-day
No. 21 INF/OF Miles Mastrobuoni (right calf strain) – 10-day
No. 23 RHP Logan Evans (torn right UCL) – 60-day

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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