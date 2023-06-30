Mariners, city of Seattle announce free events during All-Star Week

With the 2023 MLB All-Star Game just days away, the MLB, the Mariners and the city of Seattle have come together to enhance an already stacked All-Star experience.

With the city of Seattle continuing to make plans ahead of All-Star Week, this time around, they wanted to give everyone a chance to enjoy the festivities.

On July 9, not long after the conclusion of the MLB draft, the MLB will light up the night's sky by putting on a six-hundred-drone drone show. The show will be held at Seattle Center starting at 10 p.m and is free for the public to enjoy at the International Fountain Lawn in the middle of the Seattle Center.

The next two days will be a baseball lovers dream as after both the Homerun Derby and MLB All-Star Game there will be two different classic baseball films screened at the Mural Amphitheater in the Seattle Center.

On Monday, July 10 after watching the always exciting homerun derby, you can continue the fun by enjoying The Sandlot. Then on Tuesday, July 11 after watching baseball's best in the All-Star game, you can make your way to see A League of their Own.