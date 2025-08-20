Seattle Mariners lose fifth straight game, 11-2, to Phillies

article

The Brief The Mariners lost their fifth straight game and have lost seven of their last eight games on a 2-7 road trip. The Phillies scored eight runs off relievers Tayler Saucedo and Sauryn Lao to blow open a 3-2 game in the seventh inning. Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez each hit solo home runs for Seattle to serve as the only offense in the game.



Trea Turner had five hits and a pair of RBIs, Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in five runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with an 11-2 victory Wednesday.

Turner has six multihit games in his last seven. He led off the game with a triple and collected four singles.

Schwarber hit a National League-leading 45th homer and had an RBI double, a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly. He leads the majors with 110 RBIs, a career high.

Max Kepler had three hits, including a homer, and Bryson Stott had three hits and two RBIs for the Phillies, who have won four straight.

Jesús Luzardo (12-6) struck out 12 in six innings. He allowed one run on three hits.

Julio Rodríguez and Eugenio Suárez each hit solo homers for Seattle, which has lost five straight and seven of eight.

Luis Castillo (8-7) allowed three runs on 10 hits in four innings.

Major league home run leader Cal Raleigh went 0 for 4. Raleigh, with 47 homers, is one shy of matching the single-season record for home runs by a catcher.

Key moment

Reliever José Alvarado made his first appearance for Philadelphia after serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He received an ovation from the crowd and pitched a perfect eighth inning, striking out Raleigh to end it.

Key stat

The Phillies scored 29 runs and compiled 48 hits in the three-game sweep of Seattle — their most hits in a 3-game span since 2007.

Up next

The Mariners return home to start a weekend series with the Athletics on Friday. Neither has named a starting pitcher.

Philadelphia plays host to Washington for three games beginning Friday. RHP Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34 ERA) goes for the Phillies. The Nationals have not announced a starter.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

