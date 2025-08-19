Seattle Mariners activate Bryce Miller from injured list

article

The Brief The Mariners activated right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller from the 15-day injured list and he'll start Tuesday night against the Phillies. He's been out since June 10 with right elbow inflammation. Relievers Jackson Kowar and Casey Legumina were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, right-handed reliever Sauryn Lao was selected to the roster, and reliever Trent Thornton was moved to the 60-day injured list. Miller made three rehab starts with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 13 ⅓ innings.



Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Bryce Miller will start Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies after being activated from the 15-day injured list.

Additionally, right-handed relievers Jackson Kowar and Casey Legumina were optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, right-hander Sauryn Lao was selected from Triple-A Tacoma, and reliever Trent Thornton was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Miller has been on the injured list since June 10 with right elbow inflammation. Miller has been dealing with elbow issues all season as he's had a bone spur in his elbow that has been causing issues.

Miller, 26, made three rehab starts with Triple-A Tacoma, posting a 1-0 record with a 4.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts over 13 ⅓ innings.

Thornton, 31, is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn left Achilles. His move to the 60-day injured list allowed for Lao to be added to the bullpen.

Lao, 26, made his major league debut on April 22 against the Boston Red Sox, striking out three in 1 ⅔ innings. It was his only appearance with the Mariners before heading back to Tacoma.

Kowar and Legumina have both struggled in stretches with Seattle.

Kowar, 28, has made 14 appearances out of the Mariners bullpen this season, recording a 3.94 ERA. Legumina, 28, pitched two innings in last night's game against the Phillies and has a 5.79 ERA in 45 appearances this season.

