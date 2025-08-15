Seattle Mariners activate OF/1B Luke Raley, place RHP Logan Evans on 15-day injured list

article

The Seattle Mariners activated outfielder/first baseman Luke Raley from the injured list on Friday and recalled left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma.

Starting pitcher Logan Evans was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, and utility player Miles Mastrobuoni was optioned to Tacoma to open roster spots.

Raley, 30, has been sidelined since July 27 due to back spasms, missing the last 17 games for Seattle. Raley also missed time earlier this season with an oblique strain that kept him out for 44 games.

In 49 games with the Mariners this season, Raley has posted a .220 batting average with four home runs and 18 RBI. During his rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma, he hit .250 with two home runs and six RBI over four games.

Evans, 24, pitched four innings in a start against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks with one strikeout. Evans was involved in a play at the plate in the fourth inning when a wild pitch got away from catcher Mitch Garver. Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg collided with Evans at the plate as Evans' right arm seemingly got caught under Westburg.

Evans stayed in the game to finish the inning, but was replaced by Carlos Vargas for the fifth inning. Evans has started 15 games for Seattle this season, posting a 4.37 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 30 walks. He made his MLB debut with the Mariners on April 27.

Saucedo, 32, had a rough start to the season with Seattle, allowing four runs in 2 ⅔ innings pitched with seven hits and three walks allowed with two strikeouts. He's made two separate one-off outings for Seattle since being initially optioned to Triple-A, pitching a pair of clean innings.

In 20 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, he is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA with 19 walks and eight strikeouts.

Mastrobuoni, 29, has appeared in 75 games for Seattle this season. He's batting .248 with three doubles and a home run with 12 RBI and six stolen bases.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

