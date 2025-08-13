Seattle Mariners eight-game winning streak snapped by Orioles on Jackson Holliday RBI double in 4-3 loss

article

The Brief The Mariners saw their eight-game winning streak snapped on Jackson Holliday's walk-off RBI double in the ninth inning. Seattle scored two runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game on an RBI groundout from Josh Naylor and a sacrifice fly from Dominic Canzone. Baltimore scored three runs in the seventh inning off Logan Gilbert and Gabe Speier on a Ryan Mountcastle home run and a two-run triple by Jeremiah Jackson.



Jackson Holliday hit a game-ending double, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped Seattle's eight-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Mariners on Wednesday night.

Dylan Carlson set up Holliday's winning hit with a two-out single off Matt Brash (1-1). A hustling Carlson scored all the way from first on Holliday's liner into the corner in right field.

It was the first walk-off win for the Orioles since Sept. 19, 2024. They were the only big league team without a walk-off victory.

Ryan Mountcastle homered for Baltimore, and Keegan Akin (4-2) got two outs for the win.

Julio Rodríguez had two hits and scored two runs for Seattle, which dropped into second place in the AL West, one game back of Houston. Josh Naylor had two RBIs.

The Mariners had a 1-0 lead before the Orioles chased Logan Gilbert while scoring three times in the seventh.

Mountcastle hit a leadoff drive for his fourth homer. Coby Mayo reached on a one-out single before Gilbert was replaced by Gabe Speier.

Jeremiah Jackson greeted Speier with a pinch-hit triple, and he jogged home when first baseman Naylor committed a throwing error while trying to cut down Mayo at home.

The Mariners rallied with two runs in the top of the ninth. Dominic Canzone drove in Eugenio Suárez with a tying sacrifice fly.

Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers pitched seven innings of one-run ball, lowering his ERA to 1.43 in 11 starts.

Key moment

Akin entered after Yennier Cano faltered in the ninth. He surrendered Canzone's sacrifice fly before retiring Jorge Polanco on a flyball to right.

Key stat

Rogers has pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or less in each of his last seven starts.

Up next

Logan Evans (6-4, 4.36 ERA) starts for Seattle on Thursday, and Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5, 4.24 ERA) takes the mound for Baltimore in the rubber match of the three-game series.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seven scoreless innings from George Kirby powers Seattle Mariners to 1-0 win over Orioles

Seattle Mariners triumph over Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

Raleigh hits 44th homer, Rodríguez homers twice as Mariners win sixth straight, 7-4, over Rays

Seattle Mariners to unveil statue of Ichiro Suzuki in 2026

Cal Raleigh three-run blast in eighth inning carries Seattle Mariners to 3-2 win over Rays

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.