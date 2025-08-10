Seattle Mariners triumph over Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday

article

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 45th home run in a four-run first inning and the Seattle Mariners hung on for a 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

It was Seattle's seventh straight win, the longest active run in the American League. Josh Naylor also homered for the Mariners, who wrapped up a 9-1 homestand.

Seattle starter Bryan Woo (10-6) allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings with nine strikeouts. It was his 23rd start this season of six innings or more.

Raleigh’s two-run home run came off Rays starter Adrian Houser before Eugenio Suarez added a two-run single for the Mariners in the first. Raleigh, who homered in all three games of the seriers, hit No. 44, a three-run shot, in the third inning of the Mariners' 7-4 victory over the Rays on Saturday.

The Rays chipped away at Seattle's lead. Ha-Seong Kim's double in the second scored Brandon Lowe to close the gap. Yandy Diaz added an RBI grounder in the third.

Kim hit a solo homer in the fourth to make it 4-3.

Naylor gave the Mariners some breathing room with a solo homer in the seventh. Dominic Canzone had an RBI single in the eighth for the final margin.

Hauser (6-4) allowed four runs on six hits over five innings with four strikeouts and three walks.

Key moment

Julio Rodríguez got hit on the elbow by a 97-mph fastball from Adrian Houser in the fourth inning. When he took his elbow guard off to take first, he paused to kiss it.

Key stat

Raleigh moved into a tie with Johnny Bench (1970) at second all-time for most homers by a catcher in a season. Salvador Perez had 48 in 2021.

Up next

The Rays head to Sacramento, California, to face the Athletics on Monday. The Rays did not announce a starter against A's LHP Jeffrey Springs (10-7, 3.89 ERA).

The Mariners visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. RHP George Kirby (7-5, 4.04) will start for Seattle against RHP Dean Kremer (8-8, 4.35).

