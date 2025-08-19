Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles suspended 10 games for bat throwing incident

article

The Brief Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was suspended for 10 games by MLB for throwing a bat toward pitcher Joey Estes, and throwing a container of sunflower seeds onto the field after being ejected. Robles was hit twice by Estes in the at-bat, and it was the fourth time he was hit by Las Vegas pitchers in the series since beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma. Estes also hit Robles with a pitch in the majors last year when pitching for the Oakland Athletics. Robles will need to serve the suspension at the MLB level with the Mariners playing down a player for the duration. Robles is appealing the suspension.



Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles received a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his conduct during the third inning of a Sunday game in Las Vegas during a rehab assignment, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.

Robles is currently with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto told reporters before the Mariners' game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday that the original plan was for the team to recall Robles next week, but now the suspension will change the Mariners' plans.

Las Vegas starter Joey Estes’ first pitch to Robles in the third inning was inside and Robles whacked at it to avoid getting hit. After taking a few steps behind the plate and dropping his bat, Robles picked up the bat and threw it in Estes’ direction and was immediately ejected from the game by home plate umpire Joe McCarthy.

Robles, who has been hit by a pitch three times in his previous four games with Tacoma including once previously by Estes, took some steps toward the mound while yelling at the pitcher but was held back by McCarthy and his Tacoma teammates.

Robles issued an apology on his Instagram account following the incident.

"I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field," he wrote in an Instagram story. "I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain.

"Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from."

The suspension is to be effective on the first day Robles returns to the Mariners’ active roster. He is not allowed to play in any game, including additional rehab games in the minors, once the suspension begins. He will be allowed to participate in pre-game workouts with the Mariners.

Robles is appealing, so the disciplinary action is on hold until that process is complete.

