Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez sets MLB record with 17 hits in four-game span

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez set a new MLB record with 17 hits in a four-game span, which included his fourth consecutive four-hit game.

Rodríguez matched the previous record of 16 hits with an infield single in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game against the Houston Astros. Then off reliever Hector Neris in the eighth inning, Rodríguez lined a ball over the head of third baseman Alex Bregman into left field for the record.

The previous mark of 16 hits was held by Milt Stock of the Brooklyn Robins in 1925. Rodríguez also has five stolen bases over that span as well.

Rodríguez's offensive breakout has been one of the reasons the Mariners continue to climb up the standings. His batting average for the season has climbed from .256 to .279 over the four-game stretch. Since July 1, Rodríguez is batting .349 with eight home runs, 37 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

In two games against the Astros and Kansas City Royals during his record streak, Rodríguez is 17-for-22 (.773 average) with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, two strikeouts and five stolen bases.

Seattle holds the last spot in the Wild Card race by a half game over the Toronto Blue Jays. With their win Saturday night, they're now 1.5 games back of the Astros for the second Wild Card spot and four games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West.