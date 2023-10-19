Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba making strides with wrist injury behind him

article

The Seattle Seahawks believe they're just scratching the surface with rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The 20th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft has been a little bit slow to get rolling as part of Seattle's offense to begin the season. Having to wear a cast on his wrist for the first four games of the year due to a surgically-repaired fracture certainly didn't help either. But after only getting 12 receptions fo 62 total yards during the first four games of his career, Smith-Njigba had his most productive game as a Seahawk on Sunday in Cincinnati.

"Yes, by far," head coach Pete Carroll said of the performance.

Smith-Njigba had four catches for 48 yards, which included a key third down reception on Seattle's opening touchdown drive. It was the first time this season Smith-Njigba has been able to play without the cast on his wrist. He needed surgery in August after fracturing a bone in his wrist in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Smith-Njigba made it back in time for the season opener, but has had to deal with the injury lingering through the first month of the year.

"I've definitely felt better each week and can actually do some more stuff with it. So yeah, my comfortability is rising every day so I feel close to 100 (percent) now," Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba was wide open on a play from the Bengals' 30-yard line with five minutes left to play that ultimately resulted in a Geno Smith scramble instead. If the two had connected, it may have been the game-winning score the Seahawks were looking for.

"He was for sure open and should’ve gotten the ball and that would’ve given us the lead. That was one of the mistakes that I made in the game," Smith said.

Smith-Njigba later came through with another big reception later on the drive as 13-yard catch on third down gave Seattle the chance to go for the end zone on fourth down from the Cincinnati 6-yard line, though the play resulted in a Smith sack.

"You can see where he’s coming along and where he’s starting to fit in into this offense and his role is going to continue to grow. I think he’s a tremendous player and he’s going to continue to get better over time," Smith said of Smith-Njigba.

Smith-Njigba played the most snaps in a game so far on Sunday. The 40 snaps played against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 was his previously high. Against the Bengals, Smith-Njigba was on the field for 53 snaps, which was 71.6 percent of Seattle's offensive snaps in the game. It was his first time over 60 percent in snaps played this year for the Seahawks.

"I tried to make a point about it because I wanted him to hear it too, that he played really well in the running game, he was really clean with his assignments," Carroll said. "We moved him around quite a bit, he came through on his catches and his plays. He did a really nice job in the game."

With Charles Cross returning to the lineup at left tackle, the Seahawks were able to use three receivers more frequently as the need to keep an extra tight end to help protect was lessened. But Smith-Njigba's play was worth the increased playing time on its own as well.

"We know what type of player he is," receiver Tyler Lockett said. "He's a great player, can make plays when he gets the ball, and I think just the more chances that he gets, the more opportunities he has, the more plays that we're going to be able to see him make. … We see it out there every day, one-on-ones going against the defense, and also just being able to see it in games. He's getting open and he's doing his thing."

The missed touchdown chance for Smith-Njigba came on a play the Seahawks were hoping to get to throughout the game. It involved Smith-Njigba running a "leak" route, where he came in motion and ran across the middle of the field before releasing up the left sideline. The post route from Jake Bobo was able to draw the attention of a cornerback and safety as Smith-Njigba was running free behind a linebacker.

While the completion wasn't made, it speaks to the confidence the team has in the rookie to draw up a big play chance for him in such a critical point in the game.

"I know they have confidence in me to make plays and they believe in me," Smith-Njigba said. They tell me you know, a lot and I can feel that from them, and I have that of myself too. So I know more opportunities will be schemed up for me and more opportunities will come down the road."