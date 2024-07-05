Seattle Mariners president of business operations, Catie Griggs, resigns

article

The Seattle Mariners announced Friday morning in a press release that Catie Griggs, president of business operations, has resigned from her position. Griggs, one of only two women to hold such a position in Major League Baseball, spent three years with the organization and will depart later this month.

During her time, the Mariners reached the playoffs in 2022 and hosted both the 2023 All-Star Game and the NHL Winter Classic.

"I've truly had a mix of emotions as I made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from my role as President of Business Operations," said Griggs, a native of North Carolina who has chosen to relocate to the East Coast to be closer to family. "After much consideration, I have decided to prioritize our family and relocate back to the East Coast to be closer to both Justin and my aging parents."

In the interim, Mariners Chairman John Stanton will assume the role of interim president of business operations until a successor is named.

"I want to thank Catie for all her hard work and leadership over the past three years. The Mariners grew as an organization and accomplished some great feats, including our 2022 Playoff run, the 2023 All-Star Game, and the NHL Winter Classic during her tenure," Stanton said in a statement.

Griggs, 42, is a graduate of Dartmouth College and previously worked for MLS's Atlanta United before joining the Mariners.

"My time in Seattle, getting to know this community and working with so many talented people at T-Mobile Park and beyond, will always be incredibly special to me. I look forward to seeing what amazing things lie ahead for the Mariners," Griggs said in a statement.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Arrest warrant issued for Seattle's notorious Belltown Hellcat driver

Teen killed in Alderwood Mall shooting, Lynnwood PD investigating

6 injured after Oak Harbor, WA carnival ride tips over

Cat stolen from Puyallup PetSmart: ‘What are they going to do with my cat?’

Pierce County Council member opposes Pride flag display in meeting room

Before the wrecking ball, music lives on in West Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.