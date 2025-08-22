Eugenio Suárez hits 40th home run, Seattle Mariners snap five-game skid with 3-2 win over Athletics

article

The Brief Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, and Jorge Polanco each hit solo home runs for Seattle to carry the offensive effort. It was Suárez's 40th home run of the season, and the 100th career home run for Naylor. Bryan Woo allowed just one hit and one run on a solo home run from Brent Rooker in the first inning. Woo has now pitched at least six innings with two walks or fewer allowed in all 25 starts he's made this season, which is the fifth-longest streak in MLB history. The Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory. They'd lost seven of their last eight games entering Friday night.



Eugenio Suárez hit his 40th home run of the season, Bryan Woo allowed just one run over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Sacramento Athletics on Friday night.

Suárez, Josh Naylor, and Jorge Polanco each hit solo home runs for Seattle to carry the offensive effort. Meanwhile, Woo allowed only a solo home run to Brent Rooker as his lone hit allowed in earning his 11th victory of the season.

Woo has now pitched at least six innings with two walks or fewer allowed in all 25 starts he's made this season, which is the fifth-longest streak in MLB history.

Rooker fouled off three straight sinkers from Woo in the first inning before driving a center-cut fastball into the Mariners' bullpen for an early 1-0 lead. It would be the only hit they've get against Seattle pitching until the eighth inning.

The Mariners broke open the game in the seventh inning once Athletics' starter Luis Morales exited the game.

Morales retired the first 13 batters he faced before Suárez pounced for Seattle in the fifth inning. In a 2-2 count, home plate umpire James Hoye called ball three on a pitch from Morales that appeared to catch the top of the zone. The missed call allowed Suárez to reach a full count, and he hammered a slider low-and-away from Morales down the left field line for a solo home run that tied the game at 1-1.

Suárez is the sixth player in MLB history to have 40 home runs in a season he changed teams. Suárez joins Greg Vaughn (Milwaukee/San Diego), Mark McGwire (Oakland/St. Louis), David Justice (Cleveland/NY Yankees), Adam Dunn (Cincinnati/Arizona), and J.D. Martinez (Detroit/Arizona).

Suárez had 36 home runs this season with the Diamondbacks before being re-acquired by Seattle at the trade deadline.

Suárez is also one of just eight players with multiple home run seasons. He joins Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Nolan Arenado, Mike Trout, and Ronald Acuña Jr.

Naylor – a fellow trade deadline acquisition from Arizona – delivered the go-ahead shot off reliever Elvis Alvarado in the seventh. A moon shot on a hanging slide from Alvarado crashed down into the right field seats for a 2-1 Seattle lead.

It was Naylor's 100th career home run, which marked the fifth Mariner this season to reach that plateau. Cal Raleigh, Mitch Garver, Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodríguez have also hit career home run No. 100 this season.

Polanco followed two batters later with a solo blast of his own that just cleared the right field wall for his 19th of the season to give the Mariners some extra cushion.

The ninth inning quickly spiraled for Seattle as they tried to close out the win. Three fairly weak contact singles from Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom and Jacob Wilson off closer Andrés Muñoz were enough to cut the Mariners' lead to 3-2. A walk to Lawrence Butler then loaded the bases as Muñoz no longer had margin for error.

A shallow fly ball to center field from Darell Hernaiz saw pinch-runner Colby Thomas break for home, only to hurriedly return to third base on a strong throw from Julio Rodríguez. Muñoz then twisted JJ Bleday into a pretzel for a strikeout that ended the game for his 30th save of the season.

Muñoz gave an emphatic yell as he struck out Bledar to escape the jam and closed out the win.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mariners Notebook: Awaiting Victor Robles appeal, injury updates

Mariners look to get back on track with 6-game homestand

J.T. Realmuto two-run homer in eighth inning sinks Seattle Mariners in 6-4 loss to Phillies

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles suspended 10 games for bat throwing incident

Seattle Mariners activate Bryce Miller from injured list

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.