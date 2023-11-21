Washington jumps Florida State to move into No. 4 College Football Playoff position

The University of Washington Huskies moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the rankings on Tuesday night.

The selection committee's top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines face-off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten championship game.

RELATED: Apple Cup 2023: Kickoff time set for Washington vs. Washington State on FOX 13

Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week when they won at Oregon State.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 11: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies reacts after beating Utah Utes 35-28 at Husky Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

RELATED: Oregon State, Washington State working to keep Pac-12 open, align with Mountain West, AP sources say

Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Oregon was sixth, Texas seventh and Alabama eight for the fourth straight week.

RELATED: Washington, Washington State agree to five-year extension of Apple Cup

Missouri was ninth and Louisville 10th for the second straight week.

RELATED: Judge gives WSU, OSU full control of Pac-12 and millions of dollars in assets

There are only two more rankings left. The final comes Dec. 3 when the field for the four-team playoff is set.

The Apple Cup airs Saturday, Nov. 25 as the Huskies face the Washington State Cougars at 1 p.m. on FOX 13. Plus, watch Apple Cup Gameday postgame following the game on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) and streaming on FOX LOCAL.