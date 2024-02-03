Chicago White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners

The Chicago White Sox traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for two minor leaguers and a draft pick.

The White Sox acquired right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft, according to a person who confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.

The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year.

The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena.