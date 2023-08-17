Women’s World Cup: What’s next? | August 17, 2023

article

The FIFA Women’s World Cup only happens once every four years, and whether you’re a soccer devotee or someone who just tunes in when the Cup comes around, you won’t want to miss the action. Never fear: We’ve got you covered.

Every day through the Final on August 20, FOX Digital will be breaking down the details on all the can’t-miss matches, players to watch and other essential details. What’s next: Two matches to go – and they should both be a blast.

Women’s World Cup matches on August 19 and 20, 2023

There are none! The remaining teams take a well-deserved break before the final two matches of the Cup.

Women’s World Cup: Final two matches

Third-place game: Saturday, August 19

Australia (winner of group B) vs. Sweden (winner of group G), 4 a.m. (FOX, FOX Sports app)

Final: Sunday, August 20

England (winner of group D) vs. Spain (runner-up of group C), 6 a.m. (FOX, FOX Sports app)

Players to watch in the 2023 Women’s World Cup semifinals

England: Keira Walsh, midfielder

This Barcelona star (she recently moved over from Manchester City for a record-smashing fee) is an intelligent and highly tactical player FIFA calls "the beating heart of the England midfield." She’s formidable on defense but her quick thinking helped seal England’s EURO win with a crucial pass to teammate Ella Toone. She’s a world-class, top-tier player.

Also of note: Lauren James has been one of the tournament’s breakout stars, and her three goals to date have put her in the mix for the Golden Boot – but a red card in England’s round of 16 match against Nigeria meant she sat out the quarterfinal and semifinal matches. Lucky for the Lionesses, she’ll be back for the Final.

Spain: Alexia Putellas, midfielder

This back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner is one of the best players on the planet, period. FIFA calls her a " skilful playmaker [who is] equipped with a mesmerizing left foot and an unerring ability to decisively affect matches by creating viable scoring opportunities for herself and her team-mates," while FOX Sports says that, like Beyoncé, Britney and Cher, "her one-name status as ‘Alexia’ is well-earned."

Also of note: Teammates Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes, Aitana Bonmati and Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer have knocked down three goals apiece so far. And 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, who came off the bench to score Spain’s game-winning goal against the Netherlands, certainly knows how to make an entrance. She’s since followed up with another goal, in Spain’s semifinal against Sweden.

Australia: Sam Kerr, striker

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Sam Kerr of Australia attempts a kickl during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Expand

The captain of Australia’s Matildas is a soccer giant: She’s a LEGO! She made the cover of the FIFA video game series! She’s made celebratory backflips iconic! And per FIFA, she’s one of only three players to have scored more than three goals in a Women's World Cup game, racking up four goals in a match against Jamaica in the 2019 cup. There are few players in the world this exciting – or this much fun to watch.

Also of note: Hayley Raso, whose three goals so far put her in the race for the Golden Boot.

Sweden: Stina Blackstenius, striker

"I always say that one of my best defenders is our center forward," FIFA quotes coach Peter Gerhardsson as saying of this versatile Arsenal star. The player that soccer’s governing body calls "the most potent attacker in Sweden’s senior side" has dealt with some injuries of late, but "if she can arrive at the Women’s World Cup fit and firing, Sweden’s opponents are all but certain to suffer the consequences."

Also of note: Amanda Ilestedt’s four goals of the tournament made her a frontrunner for the Golden Boot. However, Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa scored fives times in four games and leads the Golden Boot race headed into the Final – even with Japan’s elimination in the quarterfinal round.

Who is in the Women’s World Cup Final?

Spain

How is third place determined?

Great news, sports fans – third place is decided with another match! The teams defeated in their semifinal matches will go head-to-head on Saturday, August 19; the winner gets the honor of being second runner-up.

What teams are in the World Cup third-place game?

Sweden

Australia

Where is the 2023 Women’s World Cup taking place?

The eyes (and cameras) of the world have turned toward host countries Australia and New Zealand.

In what time zone is the Women’s World Cup taking place?

Well, there's more than one time zone involved, as the battles for the Cup will take place in 10 stadiums in two countries. But suffice it to say that you're looking at times that are anywhere from 12 hours (for matches in Perth, Australia) to 16 hours (all New Zealand-based matches) ahead of EST.

That means some matches – like Nigeria vs. Canada, the first match of day two (July 21) – will be played early in the day locally but air on what's technically the evening before in the U.S. (in this case, July 20). Who said there's no such thing as time travel?

Where can you stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

We’re living in the future, baby! All matches will be live-streamed on FOXSports.com and via the FOX Sports app, and full replays will also be available. So if you’re not into watching soccer at 3 a.m., you’re covered!

How can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup on live TV?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will air on FOX and FS1. The complete schedule awaits your perusal at FOXSports.com. In addition to all FIFA Women’s World Cup matches, head to your preferred FOX platform for game highlights, replays, stats, player stories, analysis and more.

When does Team USA play next?

In the Women’s World Cup? 2027.

