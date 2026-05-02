Seattle weather: Record highs possible this weekend

The Brief Clouds and patchy drizzle Saturday will give way to sunshine, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday could bring record warmth, with temperatures near 80 degrees expected to break a long-standing record. Dry, sunny weather continues into next week, with slightly cooler but still above-average temperatures by Tuesday.



Onshore flow Saturday will lead to more cloud cover to start the day with even a few areas of patchy drizzle. Skies will clear through the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Onshore flow Saturday will lead to more cloud cover to start the day with even a few areas of patchy drizzle.

Near Record Highs

New record highs are possible this weekend, with the most likely chance being Sunday. Records for Saturday and Monday are in the mid to upper 80s, which are much higher than our forecasted temperatures. We will likely break the record high of 77F on Sunday which was set back in 1992, with a forecasted high of 80F.

New record highs are possible this weekend, with the most likely chance being Sunday.

Highs Saturday around western Washington will warm into the mid to upper 70s. Warmer temperatures are expected for central and eastern Washington, along with cooler conditions by the coast.

Highs Saturday around Western Washington will warm into the mid to upper 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

High pressure will build into the PNW through the next week, keeping skies dry and sunny. Offshore flow will peak Sunday and Monday, with the return of more onshore flow by Tuesday. This change will moderate our temperatures back to the low 70s, which is still above average for this time of year.

High pressure will build into the PNW through the next week, keeping skies dry and sunny.

The Source: Information in this story came from the National Weather Service and the FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team.

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