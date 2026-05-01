Seattle weather: Soaring temperatures by Sunday

The Brief Western Washington temperatures will surge into the low 80s on Sunday and Monday, potentially setting new record highs after a mostly cloudy Saturday. Dangerous cold water shock and elevated fire risks are expected during this warm stretch, with officials advising life vests for anyone near local waterways. Conditions will cool slightly by mid-week, returning to the low 70s with a mix of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.



It was a warm and pleasant day across the region, with highs reaching the low to mid 70s, about 10 degrees above average.

High-level clouds moved through at times, but they gave way to filtered sunshine for much of the day, keeping conditions bright and comfortable overall.

Clouds will increase overnight, and Saturday morning will start off mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light sprinkles. Those clouds will gradually break apart by the afternoon, leading to more sunshine later in the day. High temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

High pressure will give way to temperatures super above-average this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Possible record high on Sunday

A much warmer pattern will take hold to finish the weekend and start the new week. Highs will surge into the low 80s on both Sunday and Monday, and there is potential for a record high temperature on Sunday.

If you’re planning to spend time near the water, keep in mind that water temperatures remain dangerously cold this time of year. Even strong swimmers can quickly experience cold water shock, which can be life-threatening. Wearing a life vest and limiting time in the water are strongly recommended.

Seattle weather will also be ideal for beach plans with sunshine and warmer temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will ease slightly into the middle of next week, with highs returning to the low 70s Tuesday through Thursday. A marine layer could bring some morning clouds on Tuesday before clearing.

Fire danger will also be elevated this weekend due to the warm and dry conditions, so it’s important to use caution with anything that could spark a fire.

Seattle weather then heats into the 80s Sunday and Monday before cooling next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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