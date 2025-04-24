Seattle Weather: 70s and sunshine Friday across Pacific Northwest

The Brief The sunshine and warmer temperatures continue on Friday with most of the region in the 70s. The extended forecast is looking mild and dry with a few more clouds into the weekend.



Today we saw plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures around the Pacific Northwest. A few high clouds moved in this evening, but no rain in sight.

Highs today topped out in the low to mid 70s, with nice afternoon sunshine. It was 10 degrees above average in Seattle today.

Overnight lows will be slightly milder with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will remain clear with a little fog expected along the coast.

What's next:

High pressure will remain the dominant feature through Friday, continuing the sunshine and nice temperatures.

We will see temperatures reach the low to mid 70s again on Friday with a few high clouds.

The extended forecast is looking mild and dry with a few more clouds into the weekend. A passing frontal system will bring a chance of light rain late Monday into Tuesday. High pressure will rebound by the middle of next week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

