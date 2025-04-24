Seattle weather: Temps back in the 70s Thursday and Friday

The Brief Temperatures will reach the 70s in Seattle for a few days, dropping into the 60s this weekend. Tree pollens will remain high for the next three days and gradually ease up heading into early next week. Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures starting Sunday, with a chance for light showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunny skies and high temperatures soaring into the 70s.

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will shift inland today, bringing in weak offshore flow and keeping clouds at bay. Temperatures will make it into the low to mid 70s for many spots around the central and south Puget Sound.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A wet system moving into California on Friday will spin some high cloud cover into Western Washington, but the area will stick with mostly sunny skies and warm temps through Saturday.

Tree pollens will remain high the next three days and gradually ease up heading into early next week.

Pollen counts will remain high over the next five days around the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Expect more clouds and cooler temperatures starting Sunday, with a chance for light showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be warm the rest of the work week in Seattle with more clouds and showers next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.