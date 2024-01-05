Cold Air and Lowland Snow Possibilities

The first in a series of storms is moving onshore tonight, bringing lowland rain and heavy mountain snow overnight. Rain in the lowlands will be heaviest between 10pm-6am. Rainfall totals will range from .40" to over an inch along the coast.

The mountains are expected to get around 1' of snow overnight and through Saturday. Winds will be gusty at times as the cold front moves through overnight. The North Cascades are under a Winter Storm Warning till 4pm Saturday. The Central and South Cascades, along with the Olympics, are under a Winter Weather Advisory till 4pm as well.

As the front comes through, we are also expecting some gusty winds. Many locations will see winds gusting around 40-45mph.

We have another chance of seeing significant snow on Tuesday. This storm is forecast to be even wetter, so the mountains may pick up another 2-3 feet! By the end of the week, snow levels will come down to the surface and bring us our first potential for lowland snow.

Around this time, bitterly cold, arctic air will arrive in Western Washington. Dangerously cold weather is forecast to stay in the forecast for much of next weekend.

After a mild December around Western Washington, January is looking like it's off to a frigid start!