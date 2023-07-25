Seattle weather: Comfortable week ahead with a mix of sun and clouds

It is drying out in Western Washington Tuesday after last night's first rainfall in over a month.

Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon and Wednesday with highs returning to the mid 70s. There will still be a few spots along the coast and in the north sound with isolated showers through the early afternoon.

Sea-Tac registered 0.09" of rain yesterday, making it the first measurable rainfall in 33 days. That will likely be it for the rest of the month, as the next week looks dry.

While we will be enjoying comfortable weather in the Pacific Northwest, millions of other people in the central United States will be dealing with record heat. Temps will soar to over 100 degrees in many spots around the central and southern U.S.

This time of year is typically the "heat of summer" with our average high temperature at 79 degrees. We will stay very close to that starting on Thursday through early next week. Expect a nice mix of clouds and sunshine for at least the next seven days.