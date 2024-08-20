Seattle weather: Cool and showery this week

Western Washington will see on and off rain showers Tuesday as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A low pressure system will push onshore Tuesday, bringing plenty of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be about five to ten degrees cooler than Monday.

Western Washington will be cooler with showers on and off Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We only have one week left sunsets after 8:00 PM in Seattle, as we slowly lose daylight. Tonight's sunset will be at 8:11 PM.

Seattle's sunset is at 8:11 PM Tuesday night. In a week, sunsets will be in the 7:00 PM hour. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next low pressure system to impact the Pacific Northwest will drop in from the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will keep temperatures well below the seasonal average.

The next low pressure system dropping in from the Gulf of Alaska will bring more showers and a chance of thunderstorms to the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It's going to feel a little more like early fall over the course of the next five days with consistent showers and cool temps, however slowly warming weather is on tap for next week.