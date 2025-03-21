Chilly, rainy weather in Seattle for the first weekend of spring

The Brief The first weekend of spring is going to be cool, cloudy and wet around western Washington. Showers taper out on Saturday, with an atmospheric river returning Saturday evening, bringing lots of rain through the weekend.



For the first weekend of spring, we’re forecasting relatively cool, cloudy and damp conditions around western Washington.

Temperatures will reach either side of 50 degrees on Friday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’re predicting highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday afternoon. Scattered rain (which could be locally heavy) will be possible, along with weak thunderstorms. It’ll be gray and breezy today, too.

Blustery, cloudy and damp weather will linger in Seattle on Friday with heavy mountain snow a possibility as well. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Spring snow at Snoqualmie Pass

What's next:

Mountain snow could create difficulties for pass travelers between today and early Saturday. The snow will intensify this evening as a cold front moves through the region. Behind it, a convergence zone will develop. There will be lesser snow totals over Snoqualmie Pass compared to Stevens Pass. The official alerts issued by the National Weather Service expire at 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Snowy weather is predicted in the Washington Cascades Friday into early Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

During the daytime on Saturday, there will be far fewer showers. Only a few sprinkles could bubble up. There might be a few sunbreaks if we’re lucky.

An atmospheric river returns late Saturday into Sunday. This will trigger more rain. It could be blustery with overcast skies.

Highs remain in the low 50s with on-and-off scattered rain in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain could linger through Monday morning. Quieter and drier weather is a possibility by the afternoon.

Tuesday is truly the bright spots in the forecast. Temperatures will reach almost 70 degrees! We’ll enjoy filtered sunshine with high-level clouds.

Rain is back in action by Wednesday evening through Thursday.

We're forecasting cool, cloudy and wet weather at times this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Abby Acone and Brian MacMillan.

