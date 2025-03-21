Seattle weather: Cool and wet first weekend of spring

The Brief Rounds of heavy lowland rain tonight will transition into mountain snow, making pass travel difficult. Overall, Saturday is forecast to be drier with pockets of sunshine later in the afternoon.



Rounds of heavy lowland rain Friday night will transition into mountain snow in our passes. Traveling through the passes will be difficult through early Saturday morning. Some spots could see up to a foot of snow with this current storm. If you can delay travel over the passes until late Saturday morning, conditions will improve by then. Heads up for drivers over Stevens Pass, it will be closed at 4 a.m. on Saturday for avalanche control.

Snowy weather is predicted in the Washington Cascades Friday into early Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Overall, Saturday is forecast to be drier with pockets of sunshine later in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will still be slightly below normal in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Drier times ahead for Saturday. Better travel conditions over the passes. Expand

The weekend will end on a wet and breezy note. Look for rain to increase along the coast on Sunday morning, then move into the interior lowlands by late morning and through the rest of the day. Snow levels will start lower around 2500' but will quickly rise to near 6000' later in the day. Some rivers will rise as a result of the heavy rain and runoff.

Rainfall ramps up once again on Sunday, leading to a wet and breezy day to end our weekend.

A few lingering showers remain on Monday, but Tuesday will be by far the nicest day this week with near record warmth. Unfortunately, it's short-lived with some cool wet weather returning by the end of the week.

We're forecasting cool, cloudy and wet weather at times this weekend in Seattle.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

