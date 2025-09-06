Seattle weather: Cleaner air, cooler temperatures with few showers Saturday
SEATTLE - Saturday will bring cleaner air, cloudier skies, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms to Western Washington.
A low pressure system offshore will spin showers and thunderstorms into Western Washington on Saturday. Air quality has improved Saturday morning. Most areas are under the "good" to "moderate" air quality levels. High temperatures will be cooler, in the low to mid 70s.
It will be cooler in Western Washington with a few showers and mountain thunderstorms. (FOX 13 Seattle)
A Red Flag Warning is in effect in Central Washington through early Sunday morning. Thunderstorms could produce dry lightning and gusty winds in this area, leading to explosive wildfire growth.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Central Washington counties on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue across Western Washington Sunday through Monday morning. High temperatures will drop into the low 70s both days.
Cool, showery conditions will continue through Wednesday, but it looks more dry than wet. Drier weather returns Thursday and Friday.
It will be cooler, cloudier and showery the next five days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and the National Weather Service.
