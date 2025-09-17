Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Dramatically cooler in western WA on Wednesday

By
Published  September 17, 2025 11:46am PDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 13 Seattle
Wednesday will be warm and above average, but it will be much cooler compared to what we saw today.

The Brief

    • After Tuesday's high of 91 degrees in Seattle, Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across the area.
    • Air quality may range from "good" to "moderate" due to light wildfire smoke, with dry and mild conditions expected through Saturday.
    • Showers are forecast for Sunday, while pleasant weather will coincide with the autumnal equinox on Monday.

SEATTLE - We're tracking much cooler temperatures around Western Washington on Wednesday, but it will still be warm.

People in Seattle can look forward to warm, sunny and dry weather on Wednesday.

HIghs will boost to the mid to upper 70s in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hot Tuesday in Seattle

By the numbers:

Tuesday's high of 91 in Seattle made it the eighth-hottest September day on record at Sea-Tac Airport. For Wednesday, temperatures will be milder and more manageable. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s across the greater Seattle area.

We're entering a mild, beautiful stretch of weather in Seattle.

We're tracking cooler weather in Seattle on Wednesday, but it'll still be warm. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There could still be light amounts of wildfire smoke, but air quality should continue to range from "good" to "moderate."

Quiet, dry weather will persist in Seattle through Saturday.

Highs will fluctuate in the 70s through the end of the workweek in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather this week

What's next:

We'll be dry and mild through Saturday before showers return to the area for Seahawks Sunday.

Lovely, pleasant weather will welcome the new season on Monday with the autumnal equinox. 

Dry and sunny weather will linger in Seattle through Saturday.

Slightly damp weather is forecast in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

