Seattle weather: Dramatically cooler in western WA on Wednesday

We're tracking much cooler temperatures around Western Washington on Wednesday, but it will still be warm.

HIghs will boost to the mid to upper 70s in Seattle on Wednesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hot Tuesday in Seattle

By the numbers:

Tuesday's high of 91 in Seattle made it the eighth-hottest September day on record at Sea-Tac Airport. For Wednesday, temperatures will be milder and more manageable. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s across the greater Seattle area.

We're tracking cooler weather in Seattle on Wednesday, but it'll still be warm. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There could still be light amounts of wildfire smoke, but air quality should continue to range from "good" to "moderate."

Highs will fluctuate in the 70s through the end of the workweek in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle weather this week

What's next:

We'll be dry and mild through Saturday before showers return to the area for Seahawks Sunday.

Lovely, pleasant weather will welcome the new season on Monday with the autumnal equinox.

Slightly damp weather is forecast in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

