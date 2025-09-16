Seattle weather: Not as hot Wednesday, still above average and sunny

The Brief Seattle tied its record high temperature at 91°F, nearly 20 degrees above average. Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and mostly sunny skies. Weekend temperatures will drop further, with showers expected late Saturday into Sunday.



It was a hot afternoon for western Washington with new record highs and Seattle even tied the record at 91F!

Highs today warmed into the upper 80s to low 90s. It was almost 20 degrees above average for Seattle, and one of the warmest days of the summer.

A few clouds will move in overnight along the coast to start the day, a few spots of patchy drizzle are possible as well.

Wednesday will be warm and above average, but it will be much cooler compared to what we saw today. Highs in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Skies will remain sunny and nice each afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. A little cooler for the weekend with shower chances return late Saturday into Sunday.

