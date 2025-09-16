Seattle weather: Hot Tuesday with high fire danger

The Brief Western Washington will experience a summer heat blast on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s due to a strong ridge of high pressure, followed by cooler air on Wednesday. A Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for the eastern Puget Sound lowlands and Cascade foothills, indicating high fire danger and gusty winds that may cause power outages. Easterly winds will push wildfire smoke west of the Cascades, potentially degrading air quality north of Everett; cooler temperatures and mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday, with rain showers possible Sunday into Monday.



Western Washington will get another blast of summer heat on Tuesday, with high fire danger in the eastern Puget Sound lowlands and Cascade foothills.

Keep reading for all your forecast details.

Hot afternoon in Seattle

By the numbers:

A strong ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Pacific Northwest Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This will be a one-day blast of heat, as cooler air rushes in for Wednesday.

It will be hot and hazy with breezy conditions in Western Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Red flag warning in Seattle area

Local perspective:

A Red flag warning is in effect for the eastern Puget Sound lowlands and Cascade foothills. This means high fire danger for these areas as temperatures climb and easterly winds pick up.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the eastern Puget Sound lowlands and Cascade foothills. This means high fire danger for these areas as temperatures climb and easterly winds pick up. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western Cascade foothills. East winds will be gusty in areas susceptible to the Cascade gap winds (Enumclaw, North Bend, Maple Valley, Gold Bar, etc.). Sustained winds are forecast in the 10 to 20 mph range, while gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph. With plenty of leaves on the trees this time of year, wind damage and power outages are possible in areas that see the strongest gusts.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Cascade foothills Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfire smoke in western WA

Big picture view:

The easterly winds will also push wildfire smoke west of the Cascades Tuesday. Some areas north of Everett could see degrading air quality as the day goes on.

Smoke from wildfires burning in Central and Eastern Washington will push into Western Washington on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Wednesday through Friday will remain mostly sunny, but we will see a push of cooler air as onshore flow develops. This will send temperatures back down into the 70s.

The next chance for rain showers arrives from Sunday into Monday.

Sunshine will stick around with more comfortable temperatures after a hot Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff talks about controversial social media posts

Waymo robotaxis spotted in Seattle, Bellevue ahead of service launch

Seattle residents call for pause on Capitol Hill crisis care center

DOJ requests Washington's voter registration database

FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket lottery underway: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.