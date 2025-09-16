Why Seattle area is under a Red Flag Warning

The Brief Western Washington is under a Red Flag Warning due to gusty winds, warm temps and dry conditions increasing wildfire risk. Recent brush fires in Seattle were likely sparked by vehicles or discarded cigarettes. Fire officials urge residents to take precautions.



Most of western Washington is under a Red Flag Warning, signaling high fire danger for the Seattle area as temperatures climb into the 80s and winds increase.

The warning follows two days of brush fires in the area. On Sunday, a brush fire along I-5 spread to four homes in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. On Monday, another brush fire broke out near I-90 in Seattle.

Wind advisory in western WA

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Claire Anderson, winds are expected to increase across western Washington on Tuesday as high pressure builds over the region, with the strongest gusts likely in the Cascade foothills.

Winds Tuesday will increase from the east as high pressure amplifies over Western Washington.

Why is Seattle under a Red Flag Warning?

The Seattle area is under a Red Flag Warning because gusty winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions are creating an increased risk of wildfires that could spread quickly.

Fire danger will be increased due to gusty winds, warm temperatures and the potential for fire to spread quickly.

What caused the Seattle brush fires?

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the brush fire on Beacon Hill was likely caused by a spark from a passing vehicle, or potentially by someone tossing a lit cigarette.

Three people were injured, and multiple homes were damaged. Some residents were temporarily displaced due to serious damage, while others returned to houses with only minor exterior damage.

The Beacon Hill fire was one of several recent incidents raising concern among fire officials.

What caused the brush fire on Seattle I-90?

On Monday, another brush fire sparked near 8th Avenue South and the I-90 ramp. Firefighters were able to put it out with no injuries reported. As of Tuesday, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

How to prevent roadside brush fires?

As dry conditions persist across western Washington, the International Association of Fire Chiefs is urging residents to take precautions to prevent wildfires.

Among the key recommendations: ensure that chains or other metal parts on your vehicle are not dragging on the road, as they can create sparks. Drivers are also advised to check tire pressure, as an exposed wheel rim could pose a similar risk.

Officials also remind the public not to discard cigarettes out of car windows. Instead, use an ashtray or designated container to extinguish them safely.

In addition, avoid driving through dry, tall grass. The heat from a vehicle’s undercarriage can easily ignite vegetation, quickly turning a small spark into a dangerous blaze.

The Source: Information in this article comes from original weather forecasting by FOX 13 meteorologists Claire Anderson and Ilona McCauley, reporting by FOX 13’s Shawn Chitnis, and statements from the Seattle Fire Department.

