Seattle weather: Late summer heat Tuesday, high fire danger and gusty winds

The Brief Monday saw sunny weather with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, slightly below average. Tuesday will bring increased winds and fire danger, with highs reaching mid to upper 80s. Sunny conditions continue through the week, with showers possible Sunday into Monday.



It was a nice and sunny Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to the low 70s. The sunset this evening at 7:20 p.m., and skies will be clear into the overnight.

Temperatures Monday were a few degrees below the seasonal average, but it was a few degrees warmer than Sunday.

Winds Tuesday will increase from the east as high pressure amplifies over Western Washington. Gusts will be strongest in the cascade foothills.

Fire danger will be increased due to gusty winds, warm temperatures and the potential for fire to spread quickly.

Highs will be warm for this time of year Tuesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s for some of the warmest spots.

Skies will be sunny and warm through the week, with highs in the 70s. Chance of showers return Sunday into Monday.

