Seattle weather: Turning warm and hazy on Tuesday

The Brief Monday will be cool and sunny, with temperatures rising into the 80s on Tuesday amid hazy sunshine due to a high-pressure ridge. Offshore flow will bring wildfire smoke, breezy winds, and warmer temperatures, with gusts up to 35 mph in certain areas, prompting a Fire Weather Watch. Air quality alerts are issued for several counties due to smoke, with temperatures dropping back into the 70s from Wednesday and a chance of showers on Sunday.



After a cool and sunny Monday, temperatures will soar back into the 80s on Tuesday with hazy sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure will start building over the Pacific Northwest Monday, bringing more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for the Puget Sound area.

It will be a pleasant, sunny afternoon Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Offshore flow will kick in late Monday into early Tuesday, bringing wildfire smoke, breezy winds, and much warmer temperatures to the area. High temperatures will soar to the mid 80s for the greater Seattle area. Gusty Cascade gap winds could reach 25 to 35 mph at times in areas usually impacted (Gold Bar, Enumclaw, Maple Valley, North Bend, etc.).

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect in the western Cascade foothills and the eastern Puget Sound lowlands Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wildfires in WA

Big picture view:

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect late tonight through Tuesday for the eastern Puget Sound lowlands and the western Cascade foothills. Gusty easterly winds could quickly spread brush fires or wildfires.

Air quality alerts are in effect in Chelan, Ferry, Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties on Monday due to wildfire smoke.

What's next:

Onshore flow will drop temperatures back into the 70s Wednesday through the weekend. A chance of showers returns Sunday.

Much warmer temperatures will hit Seattle Tuesday with highs in the 80s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

