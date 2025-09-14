Toasty, hazy weather in Seattle on Tuesday

Seattle is in store for times of damp weather on Sunday, but drier conditions will prevail by Monday morning. Tuesday will be hotter and potentially hazier as well, with some amounts of wildfire smoke (the details are still fluid as of this writing).

After experiencing light rain at times, Seattle can expect hazy sunshine and dry weather on Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will be cooler than average, only lifting to the low to mid 60s around Puget Sound. You can plan on occasional showers along with mostly cloudy skies and slightly breezy weather, too.

Mostly cloudy skies, slightly breezy weather and occasional showers are predicted in Seattle on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Beyond a convergence zone late tonight, shower-free skies are anticipated by Monday morning.

A gradual warming trend will get underway in Seattle over the coming days with hotter weather by Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As temperatures briefly spike into the mid 80s for Seattle on Tuesday, bear in mind: there might be some wildfire smoke in our skies. There's still uncertainty as to the amounts. It doesn't look like a major deal, but it's worth monitoring closely in the days ahead. If your health is sensitive to smoke, I'd recommend paying extra close attention to the forecast and air quality levels on Tuesday.



Milder weather will return on Wednesday with dry weather to wrap up the workweek.

People in Seattle can expect isolated showers at times on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

