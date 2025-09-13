Seattle weather: rain returns on Sunday

A disturbance and slow-moving front will bring some much-needed rain to Western Washington. Rain will arrive along the coast Saturday evening with rain in the interior lowlands by Sunday morning.

Weak front arrives with light rain around the region.

Rainfall will range from about .50" to nearly an inch along the coast, with about .10" to .25" in the lowlands. A convergence zone will set up Sunday night into Monday with slightly higher amounts in that area.

Rainfall will total about .25" around the interior lowlands.

A cooler day is also forecast in the wake of the front. Afternoon highs will be more than 10 degrees cooler on Sunday as compared to today. While some spots will see a few sunbreaks, highs will remain in the 60s.