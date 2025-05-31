Damp, breezy weather in Seattle on Saturday afternoon

After a glorious day on Friday with highs in the upper 70s to the low 80s around Central and South Puget Sound, we're tracking cooler and slightly wetter weather on Saturday in Seattle.

Warmer weather returns to Seattle on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will only reach the upper 60s in Seattle this afternoon, which is about the average for this time of year. While this morning has featured glorious sunshine along the I-5 corridor, the afternoon will be cloudier with scattered showers. It could be a bit breezy as well.

Highs will reach the 60s across the greater Seattle area on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Outside of perhaps a weak convergence zone later today, most backyards start drying out between 5-7 p.m.



Sunday morning may offer a few clouds, but sunny weather will prevail throughout much of the day. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today.

Damp weather will clear in Seattle later Saturday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will rise to the low 70s again on Monday thanks to a ridge of high pressure developing in the Pacific Ocean. Dry, quiet and sunny weather will be ongoing in Seattle throughout the entire workweek.

A ridge of high pressure will provide dry weather in Seattle for much of the upcoming workweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for any changes to this forecast!



Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

