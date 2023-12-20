Dense fog again into Thursday; Mostly cloudy day

Another round of dense fog tonight for Western Washington. A Dense Fog Advisory in effect again tonight through noon Thursday for most of the Puget Sound lowlands.

Overnight lows will be above average again, dropping only into the low 40s.

Fog will be dense through the morning hours Thursday. There will also be a weak system passing to our north that may clip the northern part of our area, so a few sprinkles are possible in Whatcom County.





We could see some spots staying cloudy all day as the morning fog will be tough to burn off again. Clouds will also stream in ahead of our next frontal system, so any sunshine will limited.



Highs Thursday will be in the low 50s, which will be our last 50-degree day for a while.

Our next frontal system will bring in lowland showers Friday morning through Saturday morning, along with a few snowflakes in the mountain passes. The snow levels will drop a bit late Friday night and then again Sunday night.

The passes will remain dry Thursday for travel, with a slight chance of wintry precip late Thursday. Precipitation will be a wintry mix through Friday afternoon for the Cascade mountain passes, changing over to snow for later in the night. Dry conditions again Saturday.

Looking ahead to Sunday and early next week we will see more rain. Late showers return Sunday into Monday for a few mountain snowflakes. Monday through Wednesday the set-up is looking like another atmospheric river pointing right at the PNW. We are looking at with mild temperatures, wet conditions and high snow levels. Stay tuned!



