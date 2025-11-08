Drier weather finally returns to Seattle following rainy weeks

After a remarkably sloppy few weeks in Seattle, a big change is ahead for the Emerald City this weekend. Quieter, drier weather will continue through Sunday. Gorgeous sunshine will be a welcomed break from the rain. Now the question is: when will the rain return?

Dry weather will linger in Seattle through Sunday with damp pockets on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Weekend weather conditions for the Seattle region

Highs on Saturday afternoon will range in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s. Partly to mostly sunny skies are in store after patchy fog developed in parts of Puget Sound earlier in the day.

Highs will warm into the mid to upper 50s around the Seattle area on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For the Hawks on Sunday, the lovely blue skies are on tap. A ridge of high pressure will provide the region with shower-free skies. However, a few showers brush past the area on Monday.

Gorgeous weather is on tap for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as sunshine continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Veterans Day weather in western WA

For Veterans Day on Tuesday, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies and dry weather.



Wednesday is also looking quiet, but darker, wetter skies could surge back into the Seattle area on Thursday and Friday.

Soggy weather won't return in earnest in Seattle until Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Meteorologist Abby Acone

