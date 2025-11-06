Seattle weather: Stormy Thursday ahead with another round of wind and rain

The Brief Stormy Thursday: Western Washington faces another round of active weather with widespread rain, gusty winds up to 50 mph along the coast, and possible thunderstorms. Hazard Alerts: Coastal areas are under flood and high surf advisories, with seas reaching up to 25 feet, while the northern Cascades have a Winter Storm Warning for up to 2 feet of snow around Mt. Baker. Weekend Outlook: Conditions ease Friday with scattered showers, followed by a dry, sunny, and warmer weekend across the region.



Thursday will be another active weather day across Western Washington as the next system takes aim with gusty wind, high elevation snow, rain, and thunderstorms.

Widespread rain showers have moved into Western Washington Thursday morning and will continue through most of the day.

Windy conditions are expected along the Washington Coast with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. We will also see gusty winds in the north Puget Sound and along the strait.

Coastal flooding and high surf will also be an issue today along the Washington Coast. High surf and big waves will likely enhance coastal flooding impacts with seas of up to 20 to 25 feet.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern Washington Cascades. 1 to 2 feet of snow is possible around Mt. Baker.

Friday will bring calmer conditions with scattered showers, though they will be fewer and farther between.

This weekend looks fantastic, with more sunshine on Saturday and warmer temps on Sunday. Both days look dry.

