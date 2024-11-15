Seattle weather: Dry and cool Friday, stormy weekend ahead

After a very wet week, the Puget Sound area will get a much-deserved dry Friday with partly cloudy skies.

High pressure overhead will bring a brief break in the stormy weather Friday. Temps will remain cool, in the mid 40s for highs.

It will be cool, but dry and partly cloudy Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The next storm system will arrive on Saturday, bringing another round of wet and windy weather by the afternoon.

Widespread rain returns to Western Washington Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels will jump to around 6,000 feet Saturday evening as a warm air mass moves through, but cooler air will quickly follow, sending snow levels down to around 2,000 feet by late Monday. Snow could be heavy at times with up to a foot possible at Snoqualmie Pass and 12-18 inches possible at Stevens and White passes.

Snow levels will drop on Sunday and Monday, bringing a potential for significant mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday night into Monday could bring big snow for the Cascade passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In the lowlands, on and off showers will persist through Tuesday morning, with the next round of stormy weather hitting Tuesday night, bringing more rain and gusty winds.

Temps will cool into the 40s, with stormy weather returning this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

