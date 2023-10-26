Seattle weather: First frost, freeze of the season in Western Washington

We're tracking the first frost of the season for many backyards in Western Washington!

Into early Friday morning, temperatures tumble to the low to mid 30s. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Friday. Many of you might be wondering why a Frost Advisory goes in effect if temps are above freezing. Here's the deal: air temperatures are measured several feet above the ground. At the surface, the ground can be much cooler. That's why we have concerns over frost, even if the air temp is 37 degrees.



We also can't rule out a little freezing fog tomorrow morning, but it should be isolated in nature.

Late Friday to Saturday morning, our region has a better chance for a more widespread freeze. This is why a Freeze Watch is posted for late Friday to early Saturday. We have greater confidence that temperatures will drop at or below freezing into Saturday morning.

Bottom line: protect sensitive plants and bundle up!



Though the mornings are frigid, we're forecasting gorgeous sunshine almost all week. Enjoy the blue skies! Showers don't return until next Thursday.

This means that the Hawks game on Sunday will be dry (albeit slightly cool)! Trick-or-treaters will be delighted to know that they don't need to wear a rain poncho or rain jacket – just a warm coat is all they need!

Something to note: fog or freezing fog is possible once again Monday morning. We'll keep a close watch on that for you.

Soak up the sunshine this week and stay warm!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

