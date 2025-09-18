Mild weather in Western Washington to end the week

The Brief Thursday in Seattle will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s, while wildfire smoke remains in the upper atmosphere, keeping air quality at "good" to "moderate" levels. A wet system will bring widespread rain to Western Washington late Saturday into Sunday, with the Puget Sound lowlands expecting 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain. Starting Monday, a ridge of high pressure will return, leading to drier, sunnier, and warmer conditions.



Thursday in Seattle will be mostly sunny with temperatures close to normal for this time of year.

Onshore flow will keep high temperatures in the low 70s Thursday, with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

It will be mild and hazy Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hazy wildfire smoke in Seattle area

Big picture view:

Wildfire smoke will be present in the upper levels of the atmosphere on Thursday and Friday. Air quality at the surface should remain at "good" to "moderate" levels for most of the Puget Sound area.

Upper level smoke will be present over Western Washington on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Is it going to rain in Seattle?

What's next:

The next wet system will move into the area late Saturday into Sunday, bringing widespread rain showers to Western Washington. The Puget Sound lowlands could see 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain Saturday through Sunday. The Olympics and Cascades could see up to two inches of rain.

Starting Monday, a ridge of high pressure will build over the area again, bringing drier and sunnier conditions with warmer temperatures.

Rain returns Saturday night through Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Crews respond to sinking tugboat near Seattle's Fishermen's Terminal

Mount St. Helens stokes fears of eruption as strong winds stir ash left from historic 1980 blast

2 teens arrested in possible hate crime assault on WA transgender woman

Raleigh breaks Mantle's switch-hitter record, ties Griffey's Mariners record with 55th and 56th HRs

Why are there so many fruit flies in Seattle right now?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.