Mild weather in Western Washington to end the week
SEATTLE - Thursday in Seattle will be mostly sunny with temperatures close to normal for this time of year.
Onshore flow will keep high temperatures in the low 70s Thursday, with plenty of afternoon sunshine.
It will be mild and hazy Thursday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Hazy wildfire smoke in Seattle area
Big picture view:
Wildfire smoke will be present in the upper levels of the atmosphere on Thursday and Friday. Air quality at the surface should remain at "good" to "moderate" levels for most of the Puget Sound area.
Upper level smoke will be present over Western Washington on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Is it going to rain in Seattle?
What's next:
The next wet system will move into the area late Saturday into Sunday, bringing widespread rain showers to Western Washington. The Puget Sound lowlands could see 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain Saturday through Sunday. The Olympics and Cascades could see up to two inches of rain.
Starting Monday, a ridge of high pressure will build over the area again, bringing drier and sunnier conditions with warmer temperatures.
Rain returns Saturday night through Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)
The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists Brian MacMillan and Abby Acone.