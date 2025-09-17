Seattle weather: Sunny skies and low 70s Thursday

The Brief Wednesday was sunny but cooler than Tuesday, with temperatures still above the seasonal average. Thursday will start with clouds and fog, clearing by midday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain and breezy weather are expected over the weekend as a new frontal system moves in.



Another sunny afternoon, but temperatures were not as hot as what we saw on Tuesday. A little hazy Wednesday, but no major air quality issues.

Temperatures this afternoon were 15 to 25 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday. We were still above average for this time of year though, which is typically 72F.

A few morning clouds and patchy fog will be around Thursday, but clouds will clear by midday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Our next frontal system will move in later Saturday into Sunday. Showers and breezy weather returns with milder temperatures.

Skies will stay dry and mild Friday, but the chances of rain return for the weekend. Looking drier heading into next week as the fall officially begins.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Metteorologist Claire Anderson and the National Weather Service.

