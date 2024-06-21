Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Hottest day of the year so far Friday

Updated  June 21, 2024 11:58am PDT
Seattle weather: Toasty sunshine with temperatures in the mid-80s

SEATTLE - The first full day of summer will deliver toasty temperatures and lots of sunshine in Seattle.

Friday's high temperatures will soar to the mid-80s as a ridge of high pressure moves east over the Pacific Northwest. This could end up as the warmest day of the year so far for the central and south sound.

The hottest day of the year so far in Western Washington

The forecasted high temperatures for Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight will be nice and clear, giving us a great chance to see the full "Strawberry Moon." The moon will appear much bigger because it will be lower on the horizon overnight. It might also feature a yellow-ish or orange-ish glow.

Check out the full moon in Seattle Friday night

A full moon will appear bigger on the horizon tonight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heat won't last long. Onshore flow will push cooler air inland this weekend, dropping temperatures a bit on Saturday. Sunday will be much cooler and cloudier, with highs back down into the 60s.

Nature's air conditioning will hit the Pacific Northwest on Sunday.

The upper level weather pattern outlook for Sunday as cooler air rushes into the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday and Tuesday will be wonderful, comfortable days, but showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.

A cooling 7 day forecast in Seattle

The 7 day forecast for Seattle and the greater Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)