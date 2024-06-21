Seattle weather: Hottest day of the year so far Friday

The first full day of summer will deliver toasty temperatures and lots of sunshine in Seattle.

Friday's high temperatures will soar to the mid-80s as a ridge of high pressure moves east over the Pacific Northwest. This could end up as the warmest day of the year so far for the central and south sound.

The forecasted high temperatures for Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight will be nice and clear, giving us a great chance to see the full "Strawberry Moon." The moon will appear much bigger because it will be lower on the horizon overnight. It might also feature a yellow-ish or orange-ish glow.

A full moon will appear bigger on the horizon tonight. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heat won't last long. Onshore flow will push cooler air inland this weekend, dropping temperatures a bit on Saturday. Sunday will be much cooler and cloudier, with highs back down into the 60s.

The upper level weather pattern outlook for Sunday as cooler air rushes into the Pacific Northwest. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday and Tuesday will be wonderful, comfortable days, but showers are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.