Seattle weather: June-like weather this weekend

Saturday's highs will be like those we typically experience in early June! Highs will soar into the upper 60s for many in Central and South Puget Sound. Some communities in eastern King and Pierce Counties could see highs in the low 70s.

Filtered sunshine and highs in the upper 60s are forecast in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Increasing clouds are on tap for this afternoon and tonight – ahead of soaking rain that will sweep through western Washington by Sunday afternoon. Times of steady, drenching rain will continue into Monday. There might be isolated thunderstorms on Monday – that bears watching.

Temperatures boost to the mid to upper 60s for many backyards in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain returns in earnest on Sunday and Monday in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Note: sneaker waves are possible between tonight and Monday along the far South Washington Coast (this includes the Long Beach Peninsula). Never turn your back to the ocean and stay away from the water.



Showers continue on Tuesday. Fewer showers are on the way for Wednesday. Temperatures could briefly rise to the low 60s in Seattle on Thursday as we watch for times of rain. Friday could be damp here-and-there as well.

There's an almost daily chance for rain this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ICE arrests 37 people at Bellingham, WA roofing company

7 million pounds of WA food at risk as federal cuts loom

1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition in Skyway, WA

New study reveals you need $169K to be financially happy in Seattle

12 WA residents made Forbes's list of 2025 billionaires

Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.