Seattle weather: Mild temperatures with occasional showers

Mild temperatures with occasional showers are in the forecast in Seattle the next few days.



It's a big weekend in Seattle! It's the 50th anniversary of Seattle Pride with a variety of fun events happening around the city. The weather should (mostly) hold up. There may be a light shower in Puget Sound tonight, Sunday morning and Monday morning. However, much of the weekend will be dry. If you're spending a lot of time outside this weekend, my recommendation is to bring a sweatshirt or light rain jacket with you late tonight to early tomorrow morning.

Lovely weather is forecast for pride weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs in Seattle will reach the low to mid 70s Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There are also several big games in the Emerald City this weekend, including the Storm, Mariners and Sounders today. You can expect temperatures at the beginning of the games to range in the 70s.

The weather should hold up nicely, for the most part, for the sports games this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs range in the 70s the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A note: in parts of Central and Eastern Washington Sunday and Monday, there could be breezy pockets which may elevate fire danger in some communities. We'll watch that closely. There may also be weak thunderstorms in North/Northeastern Washington on Sunday.



Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures soar into the 80s on the Fourth of July with the mid 80s on Friday.

Temperatures reach the 80s in Seattle just in time for the Fourth of July. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

