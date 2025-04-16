Seattle weather: More sunshine and warm temperatures

The Brief Sunny and warm weather persists in Western Washington, with temperatures reaching the mid-60s Wednesday and nearing 70 degrees by Friday. A weak frontal system will bring cooler temperatures and light showers starting Friday night, with spotty showers continuing through Monday.



Sunny and warm weather continues Wednesday in Western Washington, with temperatures getting warmer Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but highs will still be in the mid 60s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Sunshine returns to Western Washington Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle temperatures near the 70s

Big picture view:

A ridge of high pressure building offshore will move over the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing more sunshine and warming temperatures. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs close to 70 degrees.

Pollen counts will be high over the next several days. Tree pollens are the biggest issue right now for those suffering from allergies.

Pollen counts will be high in Seattle the next five days, with tree pollens being the biggest culprit. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak frontal system will push through Western Washington Friday night into Saturday, bringing much cooler temperatures over the weekend and a chance of light showers. Light spotty showers will stay in the forecast through Monday.

Warm temperatures persist in Seattle through Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

