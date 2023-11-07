Next storm system hits Western Washington Thursday

Most of Western Washington will get a break from the rain until Thursday, but a few spots will still be dealing with spotty showers heading into Wednesday.

High temperatures Tuesday were close to average for early November. Clouds hung on through most of the day in the north and central Puget Sound areas.

Stubborn showers brought about a third of an inch of rain to the Arlington area, while nothing fell in Seattle. Snoqualmie Pass had a soaker today, with well over an inch of rain.

Even without rain today, this is still going down as one of the wettest early Novembers on record. Seattle has measured 4.09 inches from November 1 to November 6. That's the second-wettest start to November on record.

Tonight will bring partly cloudy skies with overnight lows cooling into the 30s in the south sound. Everywhere else will be in the low to mid 40s tonight with mainly dry conditions.

Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, as a ridge of high pressure takes over. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Areas north of Snohomish County could see a few light showers, especially in the first half of the day.

A much more potent weather system will impact Western Washington Thursday afternoon. Rain will spread inland Thursday night into Friday morning.

Wet weather will continue through the weekend, with snow possible at the higher mountain passes (Stevens, White, etc.). Showers will continue early next work week.