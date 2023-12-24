Rainy and gusty weather for Christmas in Seattle

Christmas Eve is looking chilly across Western Washington with breezy pockets and isolated showers. Christmas Day will be soggy, cloudy and cozy around Puget Sound.

Highs today will only reach the low to mid-40s for most. If you're stepping outside to walk the dog, do some last-minute errands, go to a Christmas Eve service, or drive to see family or friends, bundle up!

At times the next few days, it'll be windy for some. We're particularly watching the Cascade "gap" communities (e.g. Monroe, North Bend, Enumclaw and Eatonville). Those towns could experience strong gusts in the 30+ mph range at times today through Wednesday. The winds won't be constant, but it's worth monitoring.

From Christmas afternoon into early Tuesday, it'll be windy for the typical spots as well, including the coast, inland waters/Salish Sea and the Northwest Interior. In these places, there might be gusts reaching 40-45 mph. We can't rule out isolated power outages or minor damages. As of 11 a.m. Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service hasn't posted any official wind alerts for tomorrow (stay tuned for any updates). Elsewhere in Puget Sound, gusts could reach 25-35 mph on Christmas.

Over the passes, there might be a dangerous mix of freezing rain and snow by Christmas evening, particularly for Snoqualmie and White Passes. If you're hoping to travel over the passes Christmas night, make sure your car is completely prepared for winter driving and check WSDOT conditions before heading out on the road. I'd advise you to be ready to adjust your travel plans if conditions are looking too treacherous.

King Tides (super high tides) are expected this week around Western Washington. If you're looking for more information about these, head to this website.



Usually, King Tides on its own wouldn't produce flooding; however, when there's lower-than-average atmospheric pressure and wind, it can create flooding issues. At least minor tidal flooding is possible for the Washington Pacific Coast Monday through Wednesday. In Puget Sound, there might be at least minor tidal flooding Tuesday through Thursday. We're not expecting the flooding to be anywhere near as severe as what some communities experienced late last December, but stay tuned for the latest forecast.



Speaking of flooding, we'll have to watch for rising river levels over the Olympic Peninsula. The Skokomish River in Mason County could near flood stage at times this week.



Scattered showers linger into Tuesday. A little rain carries us into Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds, highs in the low 50s and isolated showers.

Have a holly jolly Christmas! We're so thankful for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

