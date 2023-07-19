Seattle weather: Scorching summer heat ahead

Buckle up for scorching temperatures this afternoon. While some backyards will enjoy milder temps in the mid 70s, other neighborhoods will have sweltering highs in the low 90s!

If you are cooling off at a beach, remember to wear a life vest and practice water safety. Check out the highs around the region:

Tomorrow morning will feel refreshingly cool as lows dip to the 50s. Patchy clouds will be present Thursday morning before clearing for afternoon sunshine.

We are forecasting sunshine all day on Friday as highs reach the low 80s.

It'll be a busy week for events around Puget Sound. The Mariners are playing at home. Taylor Swift will perform back-to-back concerts Saturday and Sunday at Lumen Field. There's the Storm game on Thursday night. The Capitol Hill Block Party is happening this weekend, too. For all of these events, we're expecting dry and hot weather.

Monday and Tuesday will be a little milder.

