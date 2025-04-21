Sunshine, 70 degree weather returning to Seattle

The Brief Isolated showers in Puget Sound will clear by tonight, leading to a drier, warmer workweek with highs reaching the 70s by Thursday. A Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of Southwest Washington early Tuesday, with temperatures potentially nearing freezing in some areas.



A convergence zone is producing isolated showers in Puget Sound on Monday morning; however, drier air returns for everyone in Western Washington tonight. Throughout the week, we're predicting drier, warmer and quieter weather. Highs will reach the 70s again on Thursday!

A mixture of sunshine and clouds along with gradually drying weather are forecast in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, temperatures will hover below the average (which stands at 60 degrees today for Sea-Tac Airport). Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s in Seattle on Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Early Tuesday, lows will plunge. Some communities in the South Sound and other chilly valleys could experience temperatures plunging to almost the freezing mark. There is a Frost Advisory posted for the Willapa Hills in Southwest Washington from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

A convergence zone could continue to create isolated showers in Puget Sound on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take a look at the latest seven-day forecast!

Highs will rebound into the 70s on Thursday as drier weather develops in the region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

