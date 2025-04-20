Damp weather on Easter in Seattle with a drier workweek

We're tracking isolated to scattered showers for Easter Sunday in Seattle. Drier, warmer and sunnier weather returns during the upcoming workweek.

A few neighborhoods in Western Washington could enjoy a couple of sunbreaks on Easter, but most in Seattle will be cloudy. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 50s for most under mostly cloudy skies. There might be a couple of sunbreaks for some, but most between Tacoma and Bellingham will be primarily cloudy.

There will be on-and-off showers. In hyper-localized cases, there might be heavy rain. This is particularly possible where a convergence zone develops tonight to Monday morning.

People in Seattle can expect highs reaching the mid 50s on Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

I can't rule out a spotty lightning strike today, but there isn't a lot of instability in the atmosphere. It could be slightly breezy this afternoon. Between the clouds, showers and breezes, I'd recommend keeping a waterproof layer with you today.



Under a convergence zone late tonight to early Monday, there could be snow falling over the Cascades down to 2,500 feet in elevation! There might be a few inches of snow by daybreak over Stevens and Snoqualmie Passes. If you're traveling over the passes overnight, make sure you and your car are prepared for the winter weather.

Drier, warmer and sunnier weather will be enjoyed in Seattle between Tuesday and Thursday of this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier, warmer and sunnier weather is in store between Tuesday and Thursday. Enjoy!

Temperatures gradually warm this week in Seattle, reaching about 70 degrees on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful rest of your weekend.



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information for this article comes from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

